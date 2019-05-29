Zomato gifts electric bike to differently-abled delivery guy; wins over Twitterati, celebs

By: |
Published: May 29, 2019 12:58:55 PM

A video of Ramu Sahu, Zomato’s delivery man, went viral a few days back, in which he was delivering the food using a hand-powered tricycle.

The food-delivery giant Zomato gifted an electric-vehicle to its differently-abled delivery person and has won over Twitterati and some celebrities after the thoughtful gesture. A video of Ramu Sahu, Zomato’s delivery man, went viral a few days back, in which he was delivering the food using a hand-powered tricycle. This had left many inspired. Zomato has now presented him with the vehicle to help him with his daily work. Deepinder Goyal, the food aggregating application’s founder, has shared the news and videos of Ramu Sahu in a series of tweets. He also said that the person has “gracefully accepted” the vehicle that Zomato was keen on giving.

Raveena Tandon also retweeted the video and lauded Zomato for the gesture. She added that more companies should come forward to empower others. Meanwhile, Zomato said that it takes immense pride in its delivery partners as they are the ones who connect food with the consumers, overcoming all the obstacles.

Previously, a Twitter user had shared the video of Ramu Sahu saying that the man is an inspiration and he requested Zomato to make him famous. He said that the delivery guy is encouraging everyone who thinks their life is hopeless.

Meanwhile, Swiggy’s chief rival Zomato is eyeing an expansion by 20 warehouses by next year. The company has two warehouses currently in Delhi and Bengaluru. Zomato’s co-founder Gaurav Gupta had said that it wants to create a dependable demand-supply cycle of clean ingredients, for a future where everybody is eating quality food. The food-giant is looking to open the warehouses in 18 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, Zomato said in a statement.

