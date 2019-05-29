Zomato gifts electric bike to differently-abled delivery guy; wins over Twitterati, celebs

The food-delivery giant Zomato gifted an electric-vehicle to its differently-abled delivery person and has won over Twitterati and some celebrities after the thoughtful gesture. A video of Ramu Sahu, Zomato\u2019s delivery man, went viral a few days back, in which he was delivering the food using a hand-powered tricycle. This had left many inspired. Zomato has now presented him with the vehicle to help him with his daily work. Deepinder Goyal, the food aggregating application\u2019s founder, has shared the news and videos of Ramu Sahu in a series of tweets. He also said that the person has \u201cgracefully accepted\u201d the vehicle that Zomato was keen on giving. UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. ???? pic.twitter.com\/LrJp86tZ8h \u2014 Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019 Raveena Tandon also retweeted the video and lauded Zomato for the gesture. She added that more companies should come forward to empower others. Meanwhile, Zomato said that it takes immense pride in its delivery partners as they are the ones who connect food with the consumers, overcoming all the obstacles. We need more companies to step forward and empower . \u2665\ufe0f good going @ZomatoIN \u2014 Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 18, 2019 Previously, a Twitter user had shared the video of Ramu Sahu saying that the man is an inspiration and he requested Zomato to make him famous. He said that the delivery guy is encouraging everyone who thinks their life is hopeless. #Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com\/DTLZKzCFoi \u2014 Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019 Meanwhile, Swiggy\u2019s chief rival Zomato is eyeing an expansion by 20 warehouses by next year. The company has two warehouses currently in Delhi and Bengaluru. Zomato\u2019s co-founder Gaurav Gupta had said that it wants to create a dependable demand-supply cycle of clean ingredients, for a future where everybody is eating quality food. The food-giant is looking to open the warehouses in 18 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kochi, Zomato said in a statement.