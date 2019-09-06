Zomato: Delivery partners’ monthly income crosses Rs 200 crore

According to analysts, Swiggy and Zomato jointly delivered about 96 million orders in the year to March 2018. Zomato claims to have delivered 33 million orders in March 2019.



Zomato on Thursday said its delivery partners’ monthly income has crossed `200 crore for the first time. The Gurgaon-based firm’s tally of delivery partners stood at 2,30,000 as of September against 74,000 delivery jobs created in the year-ago period.

In September alone, Zomato aims to add 10,000 new jobs as a “result of direct employment and contracts with Zomato”, founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet. The company said a delivery partner working eight hours a day and five days a week earns around `20,000. The 2,30,000 job counts includes part-time workers as well.

Sources said rival Swiggy has over two lakh delivery partners. Swiggy and Zomato backed by deep-pocketed Naspers and Ant Financial, respectively, lead India’s food delivery market. While Swiggy has so far mopped up close to $1.5 billion in funding, Zomato has raised close to $800 million in funding till date.

In a blog published earlier this year, Zomato said revenues from food delivery jumped to $155 million in the year to March 2019 from revenues of $38 million posted in FY18. Delivery currently contributes about 75% to the firm’s revenues, up from 55% in FY18.

Zomato, which is present in 500 cities, said it has set its “eyes on launching in 1,000 cities in India”.

Lately, Zomato has come under fire from National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) for extending deep discounting on its delivery platform and charging arbitrary commissions from restaurant partners. Restaurateurs also initiated a log out campaign against Zomato’s dine-in programme Zomato Gold last month that led to the company restructuring its programme.