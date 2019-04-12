Zomato delivers what Hyderabad wants; executives queue up for Biryani lovers

The restaurant receives over 2,000 Biryani orders from Zomato alone.

In what looks to be a testament of Hyderabad’s biryani love, food aggregator Zomato recently released a picture of its executives hoarding outside a restaurant called Bawarchi, in Hyderabad. Why, you ask? To collect food packets, of course. Bawarchi Restaurant has become the talk of the internet lately with the Zomato picture of the valets doing rounds on the internet. The restaurant receives over 2,000 orders per day from Zomato alone, it said.

Zomato has also released its Annual Report for FY19 in which it has shared interesting facts about its business and curious events that it witnessed in the past year. In Hyderabad’s neighbouring state as well, the love for Biryani is evident as the most searched food item in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai is Chicken Biryani. There are other tidbits as well. From an anecdote of a delivery made by crossing Brahmaputra river in Guwahati, Assam to 292 delivery requests made from 48 different restaurants by a single customer in Rajasthan’s Alwar, food delivery business has gained unprecedented popularity.

The Annual Report has also shed some light on how the business is faring in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. While Punjab’s Abohar requested 1,000 deliveries on the day Zomato was launched in the city, Ahmedabad took the prize for most number of deliveries in a tier-2 municipality. Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, with more requests for midnight deliveries outshone Mumbai in being midnight munchers. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada prefer their breakfasts as it is the city which is most likely to order the morning meal, per Zomato’s report. Also, up north, Jammu is more into fast food eating compared to other tier-3 cities.

However, Rajasthan’s Jaipur recorded the most curious case of food cravers with a delivery worth a little less than Rs 1.85 lakh. Zomato delivered the single order in over 400 packages.