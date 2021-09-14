Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits weeks after bumper IPO; says, taking new turn in life

Zomato Co-founder Gaurav Gupta has quit.

Zomato co-founder Gaurav Gupta has resigned from the company weeks after the successful stock market debut of the company. Gaurav Gupta, who joined the food delivery behemoth six years ago, was designated as the co-founder of the company in 2019. He was heading the supply function at Zomato. “I am taking a new turn in my life and will be starting a new chapter, taking a lot from this defining chapter of my life — the last 6 years at Zomato,” Gaurav Gupta wrote in an email sent to Zomato colleagues. Gaurav Gupta’s exit comes weeks after the company completed its bumper initial public offering, raising more than Rs 9,000 crore from the stock market. Gupta led the charge for Zomato during its IPO process. His exit comes days after the company decided to stop its grocery delivery service.