Zomato claims $1-billion GMV

The food-tech firm which now claims to provide service in 38 cities, in the beginning of 2018 was present in 15 cities.

Food technology firm Zomato on Friday announced that its annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) currently stands at $1 billion compared to $210 million in January this year. Deepinder Goyal, co-founder and CEO, Zomato, who wrote in the official blog of the company, said the increase in GMV is due to rise in number of monthly orders at 21 million.

“This does not include the orders that are placed over the phone on Zomato, which is about 2 million more. That means as a platform we facilitate 23 million monthly orders. At the beginning of 2018, we were at 3.5 million orders a month,” he wrote.

The food-tech firm which now claims to provide service in 38 cities, in the beginning of 2018 was present in 15 cities.

“At the pace we are going, it’s only a matter of time before we launch our food delivery business in 100 cities,” added Goyal.

Moreover, the company claims that its acquisition of new users has increased more than ten-fold since January this year. As per Zomato, number of new users acquired in a month have increased to 2.4 million users from 197,000 users. Also the number of restaurants listed on the platform have almost doubled to 54,000 to 28,000 in January this year.

According to Goyal there has been a big shift in the proportion of orders that are self-fulfilled by Zomato.

“Today 9 out of 10 orders are delivered by our own delivery fleet. This figure was a little less than three back in January,” he said. Goyal adds that the acquisition of Runnr in September last year has helped the company to ramp up the size of its delivery fleet which now has 74,000 delivery executive compared to just 5,000 in January. With this the average time taken to deliver an order has reduced to 33 minutes from the earlier 39 minutes.

Goyal claims that in terms of revenue, the food delivery business has become a dominant part of its business. “At the end of 2017 online ordering contributed about 35% of our overall revenue. This at present stands at 65%,” he added.