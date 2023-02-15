Zomato CEO Goyal eases concerns over multiple exits

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday took to the social media to allay concerns around the string of recent high-level exits at the food tech startup.

“There’s been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months. Well, here’s a fact — there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than seven years at the company. More than 50% of the top (roughly) 50 people at Zomato, are more than seven years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second, and third, stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011/12,” Goyal tweeted.

Also read: Clix Capital targets to double profits to Rs 100 crore in FY24

“We are proud of the high performance, culture-driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance,” he said in his tweet.

There have been a string of top-level exits at Zomato in the recent times. In January, Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer was the fourth and latest top-level exit at the company. Earlier, in November 2022, Mohit Gupta, co-founder, Zomato, had resigned. Prior to that Rahul Ganjoo, head of new initiatives at Zomato had also quit. Siddharth Jhawar, head of Zomato’s inter-city food delivery service, also left the company around the same time.

Also read: Nearly 5 lakh informal micro units formalised in a month via new Udyam Assist Platform: MSME Min

During the October-December quarter, Zomato’s net loss widened to Rs 346.6 crore from Rs 250.8 crore in the preceding quarter.

Goyal was asked about the exit of senior people at the post-earnings investor call last week. “I am doing a bunch of things, Akshant (Goyal) has taken up a couple of things (and) we also have a strong bench. So, with a combination of these three, we’re good for now. It’s perfectly fine but we’re constantly on a lookout for talent,” Goyal had said.

Zomato has also said it would hire around 800 people across roles and divisions.