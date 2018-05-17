Zomato appoints Sameer Maheshwary as CFO

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said it has appointed Sameer Maheshwary as chief financial officer of the company.

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said it has appointed Sameer Maheshwary as chief financial officer of the company. Sameer will be joining Zomato in July, from GE, where he is currently the CFO for South Asia, Zomato said in a statement. Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said: “As we expand the canvas of our offerings, it is time for us to bring on stronger leaders at the helm of things. Sameer is an industry veteran, and has a core finance background supplemented with business leadership roles.” Maheshwary has been with GE since 1999 and has held various finance and business roles in US, Japan and India. He is currently the CFO for GE South Asia.

BSE’s India INX daily turnover crosses high of Rs 3,600 cr

* BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) today said daily trading turnover of its derivatives segment has reached an all-time high of Rs 3,600 crore (USD 530.59 million).

It achieved this milestone yesterday, India INX said in a statement. Till yesterday, the cumulative trading volume of India INX derivatives segment has increased to 2.46 million contracts with the cumulative trading turnover surpassing USD 39.6 billion.

Besides, trading volume at 1.42 million contracts during the first four months of this calendar year is more than the trading volume at 0.78 million contracts during the entire 2017. An arm of BSE, India INX, is the first international exchange from India at International Financial Service Centre (IFSC), Gujarat International Finance Tech (GIFT).