Zomato appoints CEO for food delivery business

Food delivery and restaurant aggregator company Zomato has appointed Mohit Gupta the CEO of its food delivery business.

Gupta was earlier the chief operating officer (COO) of MakeMyTrip.

Zomato entered into the food delivery segment in May 2015 after the growing popularity of its rival Swiggy,which was founded in August the previous year. Zomato released a new app called Zomato Order,dedicated to food delivery via its platform.

Zomato has been ramping up its food delivery business recently, especially after Swiggy became the second company, after Zomato, in the food-tech space to enter the unicorn league after it raised $210 million in funding.