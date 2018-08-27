Zolo: This startup provides housing facilities and simplifies moving-in process, plans to generate Rs 100 crore revenue

The start-up has 10,000 beds across 100 properties in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kota and Chennai. (Nikhil Sikri, CEO & co-Founder, Zolo)

One of the biggest challenges faced by students and professionals moving into a new city is finding a comfortable place to stay and arranging for healthy and hygienic food. Zolo, a Bengaluru-based start-up, is trying to solve these issues by directly providing housing facilities and simplifying the moving-in process.

Zolo was founded in 2015 by Nikhil Sikri, his wife Sneha Choudhry and his brother Akhil Sikri. The trio were earlier working on an education technology product called Augbrain in 2014-15. But being unable to build a right model for the product and wanting to directly impact lives, they started to focus on the housing sector. According to Nikhil Sikri, the available paying guest accomodation failed to satisfy most people, indicating that there was tremendous scope for improvement in terms of quality and service. Zolo stepped in to fill this gap, and today it has 10,000 beds across 100 properties in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, Kota and Chennai. He says Zolo adds 3,000 beds every month.

Zolo today provides amenities such as housekeeping, Wi-Fi, DTH, repairs and maintenance and food. Zolo has two models, Zola Standard and Zolo Select. In the standard category, the company leases buildings with three to five floors. The food served in these properties are standard and Sikri says almost 70% of Zolo’s occupants opt for this segment.

Zolo Select consists of high-end towers which the start-up takes on lease. Zolo manages the towers and provides additional amenities like pool, club, tennis court to the tenants. The food menu is also more extensive in the Select model.

Zolo has partnered with real estate developer Sobha for spaces in the Select category. In Zolo Select, single rooms cost around Rs 20,000 and shared beds cost around Rs 12,000. It competes with firms such as Homigo, CoHo, Stanza and StayAbode and Nestaway. Although Nestaway has a different business model, it targets the same customer base as Zolo. “We are unit level profitable and growing 15% month-on-month,” he said. “Last year gross revenue was Rs 25 crore and this year we expect it to reach Rs 100 crore.”

Zolo secured Series A funding from Nexus Venture Partners for $4 million in December 2016. Prior to this, Nexus had made an equity funding of $1 million in 2015. Zolo hopes to reach 50,000 beds by the end of 2019 and expand into other cities such as Mumbai.

-Aniruddha Ghosh