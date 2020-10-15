  • MORE MARKET STATS

Zoho to assist Dubai biz in digital transformation

October 15, 2020 1:30 AM

Through this agreement, local businesses registered with Dubai Economy can gain access to Zoho One, a unified cloud-based suite of over 45 applications, which seamlessly connects diverse functions of a business, for free for one year.

Dubai Economy, the government body entrusted to set and drive the economic agenda of the emirate of Dubai, and Chennai-based SaaS company Zoho on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make enterprise-level technology available and affordable for all businesses in Dubai and help them in their digital transformation journey.

The MoU, signed by Omar Bushahab, CEO, the business registration and licensing sector (BRL) of Dubai Economy, and Ali Shabdar, regional director of MEA, Zoho Corp, is a step towards making Dubai a frontrunner in digitalisation and global role model in driving a competitive knowledge economy, as targeted by the National Agenda 2021.

Most businesses that either have legacy software or work with multiple cloud apps, struggle with data silos, multi-vendor contracts, integration hassles and escalating costs.

