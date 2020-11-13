Zoho ties up with TCS to provide biz solutions for large businesses

Zoho, in alliance with TCS, will allow global enterprise organisations to realise new revenue opportunities, gain operational efficiency and drive business success from anywhere, whether remote, in-office or both.

Chennai and US-based software as a service (SaaS) firm Zoho has announced a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide customer relationship management, IT service management and e-commerce solutions, for large businesses.

Together, Zoho and TCS will drive growth for global organisations through stronger technology alignment with business goals, more transparency across solutions, and greater operational efficiency.

Combining Zoho’s unified data model and TCS’s technical and industry expertise, organisations will benefit from faster, more seamless and innovative capabilities to enhance customer experiences.

Zoho’s portfolio of more than 45 applications is built on one technology stack so that services, including AI, unified search and powerful analytics, are inherited across all applications, providing businesses unparalleled value while solving complex integration challenges.

Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO of Zoho Corporation, said, “TCS has a business-led approach to consulting and enterprise transformation. Zoho takes the same approach to its technology, offering a vertically integrated platform of leading business applications and services.”

Aarti Devi, global head, customer experience management, enterprise application services at TCS, said, “Enterprises are adopting best-of-breed product suites for customer service functions, because they provide the digital power and flexibility required to create the right engaging customer experience at the right moment.”