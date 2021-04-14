Zoho launches Qntrl to offer workflow solutions

Qntrl empowers orchestrators with tighter alignment for non-linear modern workflows, so tandem efforts can be managed with seamless clarity.

Zoho Corporation, the parent company of technology brands such as ManageEngine, WebNMS, and Zoho.com, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new business division Qntrl. As a separate brand, Qntrl will deliver workflow solutions aimed at solving the widening gap in process management for modern, complex workflows that require tight alignment between the multiple stakeholders.

With Qntrl, department and process managers—also called orchestrators—gain more visibility, control, and automation over their workflows, making it easier for them to collaborate across stakeholders and departments. Qntrl empowers orchestrators with tighter alignment for non-linear modern workflows, so tandem efforts can be managed with seamless clarity.

Mani Vembu, chief operating officer at Zoho Corporation, said: “As the workflow management market grows in size and sophistication, frustrations related to efficient and transparent management are becoming a bigger roadblock for organisations across the board. These challenges require robust solutions that minimise the negative impact on business. With the full support of Zoho Corporation, Qntrl will tackle this head-on, helping its customers accelerate business with the support of first-class orchestration software.”

As a business division of Zoho Corporation, the new division will be able to integrate with products from sister divisions such as Zoho.com and ManageEngine. Qntrl is launching as a separate division focused exclusively on delivering a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use workflow orchestration software that also integrates with technology from other vendors.