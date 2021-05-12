Zipaworld partners with ASYAD Group to expand business in Oman, GCC region

The two companies will launch a pilot project with ASYAD Express for express courier services and door-to-door shipments in India and the GCC region. (Representative Image, Reuters)

Online logistics marketplace Zipaworld has partnered with the Middle East-based ASYAD Group for expanding its business in Oman and the GCC region. Under the tie-up, the two companies will launch a pilot project with ASYAD Express for express courier services and door-to-door shipments in India and the GCC region.

The Riyadh-headquartered Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a trade block of six Gulf countries comprising Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. “This strategic association will boost business across the trade lane between India and Oman as well as other GCC countries besides helping the two partners reach out to the world beyond. Further, it will also open up more economical and cost-effective gateway into the Gulf, Middle East and African ports,” said Ambrish Kumar, Founder, Zipaworld.

Established in 2016, the Oman-based integrated logistics services provider ASYAD Group brings together services, solutions, and companies under one entity. The group comprises three deep ports and two free zones supported by Oman’s five airports, a new rail network as well as road network.

ASYAD Ports and Terminals comprises Ports of Sohar, Salalah and Duqm besides Khazaen economy city and ASYAD Shipping & Drydock. The logistics wing of the Group comprises ASYAD Express, Oman Post and Container Line Services. “We are leading the express mail segment, continually working on enhancing our services to meet the needs of our ever-growing customer base. As e-commerce continues to gain momentum, our partnership with Zipaworld represents one of a number of collaborations that are helping us to expand into new markets beyond Oman,” Acting Chief Executive Officer of Oman Post & ASYAD Express, Nasser al Sharji, said.

With the group deploying the latest technology for encouraging virtual platforms and easing the trade barriers, its association with Zipaworld will enhance and accelerate seamless trade movement between India and Oman, and between India and other GCC countries, said the release.

The express courier facilitation from India to the GCC countries will be much more economical and transparent as compared to the present market scenario, it said, adding that Zipaworld can be accessed by anyone from any part of India right at their convenience and without hassles to book their express consignments to the Middle East.