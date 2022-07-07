Zetwerk names Ankit Fatehpuria as fifth co-founder

Managed marketplace for contract manufacturing, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses, on Thursday announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth co-founder of the company. Fatehpuria joined Zetwerk in March 2019 and “single-handedly” set up the finance function for the company, according to a statement. He also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk.

In addition, Fatehpuria has also been “instrumental” in initiating relationships with banks as well as financial institutions for the company, both within India and abroad, Zetwerk said. Announcing his elevation as the fifth co-founder, Zetwerk said Fatehpuria will now be even more closely involved in helping shape the company’s future towards the mission to modernise manufacturing and to build an enduring company.

Before joining Zetwerk, he served as a Category Finance Manager at ITC and Internal Auditor at Indian Oil Corporation. Fatehpuria is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.The other co-founders of Zetwerk are Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Vishal Chaudhary, Rahul Sharma and Amrit Acharya.