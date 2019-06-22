Zero-emission electric truck showcased by ABB in Switzerland

Electric truck by ABB showcased in Swiss capital, Bern.

The company said that batteries are charged with ABB Terra 54 fast chargers and provide enough power for a range of up to 300km.

Earlier this week ABB, the Swiss tech company, showcased a delivery vehicle that uses ABB technology, and that is claimed to save up to 400 tonnes of CO2 annually. This zero-emission (tailpipe) electric truck has been developed in collaboration with ABB’s pilot truck manufacturer partner E-Force One, with the aim of having an all-electric ABB delivery fleet in Switzerland by the end of 2022.

The truck, which delivered an ABB Formula E ‘Gen2’ racecar to a launch event for last weekend’s ABB FIA Formula E race in Bern, incorporates an electric motor, inverter, traction auxiliary and battery systems from ABB. The company said that batteries are charged with ABB Terra 54 fast chargers and provide enough power for a range of up to 300km.

The first two trucks will be garaged at ABB’s power electronics factory in Turgi, in northern Switzerland. After a test phase of several months, ABB’s current fleet of 11 diesel vehicles will be superseded over the next three years by a single-operator fleet of E-trucks. “The change will save an estimated 400 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, for no extra operating cost,” ABB said in a statement.

Morten Wierod, president of ABB’s Motion business, said the E-truck is an example of ABB’s technology innovation: “The new powertrain for trucks is a significant piece of e-mobility technology for heavy vehicles. It shows our advancement in developing technologies that are more energy-efficient with a lower carbon output. We will also be using the e-truck in our own daily business operations.”

ABB will be the first company in Switzerland to trial fully electric truck deliveries and they will benefit during the testing period from the established fixed routes between ABB facilities. The longest scheduled distance for delivery within Switzerland is 235km – well within the 300km range of the EF26 threeaxle vehicles selected for the trial. “A range of up to 500km would be possible with the largest available battery fitted,” the company said.

The prototype 25-tonne vehicles will be fitted with a 310kWh battery, charged for six hours overnight at the Turgi base. The 360kW ABB motors produce 2700Nm of torque, making the e-truck capable of hauling a 12-tonne load with a standard trailer. Their maximum speed is limited to 85kph, with negligible road noise apart from that generated by the tyres.

Marcel Schütz, ABB head of Transport & Trade Switzerland, added: “The e-trucks will cover approximately the same distance every day, so they can be designed explicitly to fit ABB’s needs. This is the perfect logistics solution for our needs.”

