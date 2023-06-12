Zensar hosts graduates for two-week training program in collaboration with Old Mutual

Zensar Technologies hosted the IT graduates of its client, Old Mutual, a premium pan-African financial services group from South Africa. The graduates underwent a two-week immersive training that covered a range of technology solutions, products, and client-centric problem-solving tools, with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and design-led thinking, the company said in a regulatory filing. Andrea Kühn, Consul General of South Africa in India, commemorated the training program and discussed the value of skill development initiatives and their impact across the technology industry in South Africa.

“Leveraging Zensar’s rich learning and development culture and capabilities, the training will help the graduates in their problem-solving ability, and innovation behaviour amongst other things,” said Manish Tandon, CEO and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies.

“Skills development is a key issue for the economy and the country as a whole and I welcome such initiatives to deepen our commitment to community development as well as to meet the changing industry dynamics,” said Andrea Kühn, Consul-General of South Africa in India.

Commenting on the initiative, May Govender, Acting Group CIO of Old Mutual, said, “As the technology landscape evolves and the need for driving customized digital experience increases, we are committed to working with our partners to embrace and develop futureoriented skills that are central to Old Mutual & national economic growth. We believe such skills development and training initiatives undeniably encourages a more creative and innovative workforce.”

Earlier, Zensar had announced the launch of its Learning Academy at its Pune campus, where it offers upskilling opportunities through a diverse range of specially curated modules. In South Africa, Zensar announced a major milestone with the company enrolling its 1000th intern as part of its Skills Development Program. Zensar is a leading experience, engineering, and technology solutions company that conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics for over 145+ global clients.