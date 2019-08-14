Zee partners KPMG to train 450 front-line managers

The programme aims to train 450 managers in the organisation over the period of two years.

Media and entertainment major Zee Entertainment Enterprises has partnered with KPMG India to start a learning and development programme for the capacity development of Zee’s front-line managers, the company said in a press release. The programme aims to train 450 managers in the organisation over the period of two years.

“Spanning seven months, the participants would go through multiple interventions inclusive of case studies, skill-drills, role-play, webinars & e-reads across touch points to help build their managerial capabilities,” the release said.

The skilling of employees is needed to aid them to adapt to the shift in the media and entertainment industry from being largely a business-to-business industry to more of a business-to-consumer one, Animesh Kumar, chief people officer, Zee Entertainment told FE.

“There is a lot of big changes happening in the media and entertainment industry because of technology, because of changes in viewer behaviour, and changes in content. If we want to continue competing and being a market leader in terms of growth, then investing in our front-line managers becomes imperative,” Kumar said. He added that the best way to leverage the changes in the market and new opportunities would be to devolve responsibilities to front-line managers.

“The speed at which this industry is evolving requires us to internally increase the speed and agility with which we respond to these changes. The best way to improve the agility to adapt to the changes in the market is to enable a devolution of power, for which we have to ensure that we are upskilling our managers,” Kumar said.