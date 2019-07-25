Zee likely to announce deal closure before July 31 deadline

The group has already received one binding term sheet.

Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment is racing against time to announce a deal closure before the July 31 deadline set by mutual funds. Mutual funds, which have an exposure of Rs 6,300 crore to the Essel Group, have set a deadline of July 31 for the promoters to conclude a stake sale, failing which they will be forced to sell shares of Zee.

Some of the fund houses having significant exposure to Essel Group told FE that they expect the company to conclude the stake sale by July 31, and if that does not happen, they would be forced to sell the shares. In its earnings call on Tuesday, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Punit Goenka said the firm has received a binding offer and it is likely to receive a second offer in the next few days. Sources close to the development claim that deal is likely to be announced early next week.

Essel Group has reached at a very advanced stage of the overall stake sale process of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) and is well within the purview of the timeline agreed with the lenders, which is September 30, 2019. The group has already received one binding term sheet.

The consortium of lenders have showcased utmost faith and trust in the intrinsic value of ZEEL and the overall repayment approach undertaken by its promoters. Essel Group remains committed towards the lenders and is confident to close the stake sale deal of ZEEL, in order to achieve the repayment, well within the agreed timeline of September 30, 2019,” a company spokesperson said.

What gives lenders comfort is the acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney for $71 billion. The deal included business of Star India, which was approximately valued at $15 billion. Lenders to Zee have found comfort in Zee’s valuation which is significantly lower at $6 billion (Rs 36,426 crore). The promoters of Zee currently own a 35.79% stake in the company (as per June 2019), which is valued at Rs 13,037 crore.

Interestingly, the promoters have been paring their stake consistently over the last couple of quarters, even as the mutual funds have agreed to a standstill.In the March quarter, the promoter group held 38.2%, while in the December 2018 quarter, their stake was 41.62%. The Essel Group has pledged shares of Zee to raise Rs 7,000 crore from mutual funds for its infra projects. In January 2019, Subhash Chandra had written an open letter to lenders and investors apologising for not living up to their expectations.