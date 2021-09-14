ZEE Entertainment institutional investors seek removal of MD Punit Goenka; call for EGM today

Punit Goenka is the son of Essel Group Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra. (Image: REUTERS)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) major institutional investors Invesco Developing Markets Fund and its subsidiary OFI Global China Fund LLC have called for the removal of Managing Director Punit Goenka and two Independent Directors. Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in a stock exchange filing that Invesco and OFI Global have called for an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on Tuesday. Invesco and OGI Global together hold a 17.88% stake in ZEE. The two institutional investors have further recommended appointing six independent directors to the board of the company. Punit Goenka is the son of Essel Group Chairman Emeritus Subhash Chandra.

Apart from Punit Goenka, Invesco and OFI Global have also sought the removal of Manish Chokhani and Ashok Kurien as Directors of the company. Both Chokhani and Kurien resigned from the Board of ZEE on Monday.