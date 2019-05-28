Zee Entertainment hopes to sign stake sale pact with investors by July

Subhash Chandra-led Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday said discussions with identified buyers on selling the promoter's stake is \u201cprogressing well\u201d and it is confident of signing a binding agreement by July. The stake sale, while aimed at helping Zee become a global media-tech player, will also serve to partly trim Essel Group\u2019s (the promoter of Zee) debt of around `20,000 crore, according to analysts. \u201cWith the political uncertainty behind us, we expect the discussion to progress at an accelerated pace,\u201d Punit Goenka, managing director and chief executive at Zee, said at Q4FY19 earnings call. The shortlisted players include companies from Japan, India, Europe and the US, Chandra had said earlier. In November last year, the promoters of Zee Entertainment said they would sell up to 50% stake in the company to a strategic partner (also open to financial investors). In an interview to a local publication in December 2018, Goenka had said the company's objective was to enable people to consider ZEE as a mainstream media company like a Disney or a Fox or NBC. \u201cTechnology can be bought, although customising it to the consumer\u2019s need requires a lot of effort. For instance, ZEE5 is our third attempt in the OTT world. Our first two platforms did not do as well as they should have,\u201d Goenka had said earlier. In case the deal is signed with a strategic investor for the stake in Zee, it will require the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) which is understood to be a 30-45-day process, Goenka said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Zee reported a 26.3% y-o-y rise in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to `291.7 crore. In the third quarter through December 2018, the broadcaster had recorded a 50.3% y-o-y jump in net profit to `562.4 crore. The company said subscription and advertisement revenue was impacted in the March quarter following a new tariff order by Trai. In February, Essel Group, which was facing a liquidity crunch, said it had sealed a formal agreement with its lenders, under which it got time till September to pare its debt. The pact was with those lenders who had taken pledged shares of the group flagship and listed entities, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Dish TV India. Essel Group had amassed debt after its bets on infrastructure misfired. The company borrowed funds against shareholding in listed companies to pay the interest and principle amount. Acquisition of D2H from Videocon and failed bets on new businesses aggravated the problem. On top of these, a liquidity crunch in the NBFC sector, exacerbated by the IL&FS default, impacted the ability of the Essel Group's ability to service borrowings. Zee\u2019s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 12.3% year-on-year to Rs 568.3 crore in Q4FY19. Revenue from operations in the quarter increased 17% year-on-year to `2019.3 crore due to strong performance of domestic broadcast, digital and movie businesses, the company said. The share of Zee Entertainment closed down 3.95% on the BSE on Monday, underperforming a 0.6% rise in the Sensex. The stock has plummeted 32.2% in the last one year against the Sensex' gain of 13.8%. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said the digital video ecosystem is crowded with heavyweights and expect OTT (over-the-top platform) to start gaining ad revenue share from TV in three-four years. Zee5 would be better placed if it has solid technology capabilities and excess supply of capital and this can be provided by the strategic partner, they said. Among the listed portfolios of Essel companies, Zee has the highest market-cap and is the only company with a net cash position, analysts say. The promoters of Zee pledged 66.18% of their shareholding as of March 2019. In an interview to a newspaper in April, Chandra had said the sale of assets of the group's infra business, expected to be completed between July and September, will help repay `15,000-16,000-crore debt of operating companies and `3,000 crore of corporate debt. \u201cThe rest will be taken care of by the stake sale in ZEE,\u201d he had said.