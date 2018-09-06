YouTube Originals rolled out in India to compete with Netflix, Prime Video: All you need to know

YouTube Originals rolled out in India to compete with Netflix, Prime Video

Providing another option to stream content, YouTube Originals has been rolled in India. The service comes free of cost at the moment and is ad-supported. In other countries, YouTube Originals comes as part of YouTube Premium – a service launched by the company in as many as 17 countries in 2016. The service offers music, gaming and recreational contents from YT Kids, YT Music and YT Gaming. All the content on YT Premium is ad-free. The Google-owned company, in a press statement, said that it will soon bring the paid subscription scheme to India but didn’t mention the exact time for that.

Before launching the service, YouTube had run two sponsored pilot shows to test the market. The shows were based on “Cricket” and featured cricket hosts—Gaurav Kapur and Vikram Sathaye. With the company planning to release 50 new shows worldwide in 2019, the service will come in direct competition with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

With Originals, YouTube aims to boost the overall online video ad-spends in India.

Last year, it had announced seven ad-supported shows which includes, “Kevin Hart: What The Fit?”, “Ellen’s Show Me More Show”, “I AM: Demi Lovato”, and “The Super Slow Show” – which feature some popular Hollywood celebs and YouTube creators.

In India, the company plans to release “ARRived” featuring AR Rahman who will be on a hunt for talent. The show will be ad-supported.

The service will offer shows from varied genres like reality series, documentaries, web series and even talk shows. The first YT Original show was released on 2016, and featured videos from the most popular content creators on YouTube. Programs from Hollywood stars were also added as well as a batch of children’s shows like “Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force” were released.