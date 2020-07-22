Yotta to set up data centre park in Chennai, to invest Rs 4,000 crore

otta will also build this data centre with the highest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV design and construction standards to ensure the utmost reliability.

Yotta Infrastructure, a Hiranandani Group subsidiary and a managed data centre service provider is setting up a data centre park in Chennai with an investment of Rs 3,000-4,000 crore spanning over a period of 8-10 years. The project will help generate close to 2,500 direct and indirect jobs in Tamil Nadu, according to a company release.

The proposed data centre park will be built on a 13-acre campus at Hiranandani Parks on the Singaperumal-Oragadam highway. It will host a total of 4 data centre buildings with a capacity of 20,000 racks, backup generator sets and featuring a total power load of approximately 150-240 MW. Like its Navi Mumbai facility, this data centre park will also be carrier-neutral with the presence of major telcos and own fibre network. The campus will also house a 220/110 KV electrical substation and a CNG power plant.

Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO, Hiranandani Group said, “We’ve chosen Chennai to set up our data centre park since it’s a global hub for major technology companies as well as has the strategic advantage of being a major international fiber landing station. Chennai is of immense geographic significance since it will help us have a physical presence in South India. This move is in line with our vision of partnering in nation-building efforts by creating the technological infrastructure that will power Digital India.”

The first data centre building with a built-up area of 2,30,000 square feet in the data centre park is expected to be ready by the last quarter of 2021. It will offer 25 MW IT power and have a capacity for 5,000 racks. Yotta will also build this data centre with the highest Uptime Institute certified Tier IV design and construction standards to ensure the utmost reliability.

Earlier this month, Yotta also inaugurated India’s largest data centre building, Yotta NM1, in Panvel, Maharashtra which is the largest Tier IV data centre certified by Uptime Institute in Asia and second-largest in the world.

Sunil Gupta, managing partner & CEO, Yotta Infrastructure, said, “With our first Uptime Institute certified Tier IV data center building — Yotta NM1 — we have proved that world-class infrastructure facility at an affordable cost can be a reality. While Yotta NM1 will serve the western region, our Chennai data centre park will offer the same Tier IV infrastructure facilities to the southern region, thus filling in the void of quality colocation services in the region. Yotta being a complete managed hybrid IT infrastructure provider, will also provide customers various customised options to suit their requirements with enterprise managed services.”