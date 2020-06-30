Yogi’s efforts paying off? Microsoft to set up tech hub in Greater Noida

Microsoft India’s managing director and corporate president Rajiv Kumar has assured that the company will establish a worldclass technology hub in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s efforts to woo multinational companies taking flight from China through virtual roadshows have started showing results. Microsoft India’s managing director and corporate president Rajiv Kumar has assured that the company will establish a worldclass technology hub in Greater Noida.

Informing about the company’s decision, Uttar Pradesh’s minister for investment, export promotion and MSMEs Siddharth Nath Singh, who had a virtual meeting with Kumar and his team, said that the company’s new campus will have a strength of 4,000 people.

Talking to FE, Singh said that the state government will lay out a red carpet welcome to the Microsoft India team. “We have already identified land for them in Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway and have asked them to take a site visit. Whichever site they wish to take, we will proceed with it,” he said, adding that the company is looking at putting up a tech hub. “In their own words, it is going to be one of the best tech hubs globally,” Singh said. In the next three-four years, campus strength would be around 4,000. At present, the company has a centre each in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. While the is campus strength in Hyderabad is 5,000, Bengaluru has a strength of 2,000.

“Already TCS is putting up a campus and Wipro already has an existing campus in the area. With Microsoft coming into the fold, Noida and Greater Noida will become a major destination for electronics and IT in the country,” he said.