Yogi Adityanath govt says 2,721 clearances through single window system for investors in 6 months

UP’s single window portal has been improved and strengthened to offer facility for providing 69 services of 20 departments. (PTI)

The new single window system – a digital platform – for project clearances launched by Prime Minister during the UP Investors’ Summit early this year has evoked good response from investors and 2,721 clearances have been made through it in the past six months, a top official said Tuesday. “The new single window portal, launched by Prime Minister during the UP Investors’ Summit for setting up of industries in the state has evoked encouraging response from investors. As an important component of improving ease of doing business in the state, 2,721 clearances had been issued through the new single window portal within the specified timelines in only six months…,” Arun Kumar Special Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development and Joint Executive Director, Udyog Bandhu said Tuesday.

With the launch of new system, 78 per cent of the applications received for setting up new projects so far have been cleared, while 742 applications were under process within timelines, he said. Kumar said he has asked the nodal officers to ensure that applications for issuing clearances were accepted through single window portal exclusively and entrepreneurs should not be made to run around department offices under any circumstances.

Nodal officers have been directed to assist applicants in filling the form through phone, he said adding that the department concerned could ask the entrepreneur for review or any query regarding submitted application within seven working days after submission of application.

All departmental nodal officers have been directed to identify non-hazardous services, for which deemed approvals could be issued.

UP’s single window portal has been improved and strengthened to offer facility for providing 69 services of 20 departments.The departments include Labour, Stamp and Registration, Forest, Environment, Public Works, Food Safety & Drugs Administration, Energy, Urban Development, Housing, Revenue, Excise, Registrar Firms, Societies & Chits, UP State Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), NOIDA, Greater NOIDA and Yamuna Expressways Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), besides others.