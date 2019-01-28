Yet to choose your DTH, cable TV channels? Hurry up! Services may get disrupted from 1 February

TRAI chairman had recently said in a PTI interview that they expect 90% of the population will exercise their choice by 31 January 2019

Are you among those who are yet to migrate to TRAI’s new DTH or cable TV plan? You might consider getting your choices registered as TRAI does not intend to extend the deadline of 1 February 2019. Following this, the broadcast of paid channels may get disrupted in certain cases, TRAI said in their FAQ segment.

“In case the option is not exercised by the consumer, he may be put on the Basic Service Tier pack. The Distribution Platform Owner (Multi System Provider/DTH provider) may adopt appropriate methods to seek consumer options for the Pay Channels or only free to air channels may be continued and pay channels may get disrupted,” TRAI had said.

RS Sharma, TRAI chairman had recently said in a PTI interview that they expect 90% of the population will exercise their choice by 31 January 2019. As of 24 January 2019, 40% of the people have chosen their desired channels.

TRAI is also considering introducing set-top box portability by the end of this year. This will extend freedom to the customers to switch between service providers without changing their set-top boxes, R S Sharma said in a recent interview to TOI. “Rest assured, we will make inter-operable STBs happen,” Sharma said.

What is TRAI’s new TV plan?

Following the roll-out of the new plan, customers will not be paying for the channels they do not wish to watch. This is touted to bring the TV viewing prices lower. The base pack is priced at Rs 154 (including GST) which covers the network capacity fees for 100 channels. The customers can choose from paid a-la-carte channels, bouquet channels and free-to-air channels, in any combination.

The MRP of any paid channels in the choice will be added over Rs 154. The list for individual prices is available on TRAI’s website as well as on the TV guides. Recently, TRAI requested the service providers to dedicate a channel solely to customer service. The channel is numbered 999.

In case one wishes to have more than 100 channels, a network capacity fees of Rs 20 per 25 channels will be levied over Rs 154. However, according to a BARC report, only 10-15% of the TV watchers require more than 50 channels.