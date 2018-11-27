Yes Bank’s Kapoor family repays Rs 400 cr to MFs

November 27, 2018

Rana Kapoor and his family own 9.8%, Madhu Kapur, his sister-in-law and the widow of the 26/11 victim Ashok Kapur and her family, own around 9% in the fifth-largest private sector lender.

The entities are understood to be linked to the close family members of Rana Kapoor, the CEO and one of the promoters of the bank. (File photo)

Entities linked to one of the promoters of Yes Bank have paid Rs 400 crore to two mutual funds from whom they had raised funds by pledging shares. The entities are understood to be linked to the close family members of Rana Kapoor, the CEO and one of the promoters of the bank.

While Rana Kapoor and his family own 9.8%, Madhu Kapur, his sister-in-law and the widow of the 26/11 victim Ashok Kapur and her family, own around 9% in the fifth-largest private sector lender. The Kapoor family paid Rs 200 crore each to Reliance Mutual Fund and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, sources said on Monday, adding this was a prepayment of the due amount.

With this payment, the overall outstanding of the promoter group’s borrowing has come down to Rs 1,400 crore, they addded. The promoter group entities are understood to have borrowed by pledging shares for investing in other ventures and have paid off once the adequate liquidity was available, they said.

After the RBI in September shot down a three-year-term re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as MD and CEO to January 2019, the share price of the bank has more than halved, which raised concerns among the MFs, as the shares were the primary security against which the loans were given and fund houses feared booking mark-to-market losses. Kapoor reportedly invited the regulatory ire after the bank had under-reported NPAs worth over Rs 10,000 crore for consecutive years in FY16 and FY17. The monetary authority officially gave no reason for its decision though.

