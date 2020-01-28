Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power

By: |
Published: January 28, 2020 8:14:44 PM

The lender sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1.91 apiece, which took the total deal value to over Rs 5.77 crore. The buyer, however, could not be ascertained. Shares of Reliance Power on Tuesday closed 5 per cent lower at Rs 1.9 on the NSE.

Yes Bank sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1.91 apiece, which took the total deal value to over Rs 5.77 crore. (Reuters)

Yes Bank on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 3,02,59,855 shares, representing 1.07 per cent of the total shares of Reliance Power, were sold by the private lender.

The lender sold the shares at an average price of Rs 1.91 apiece, which took the total deal value to over Rs 5.77 crore. The buyer, however, could not be ascertained. Shares of Reliance Power on Tuesday closed 5 per cent lower at Rs 1.9 on the NSE.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 crore in Reliance Power
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coal India output in January rises 10.7 per cent
2Airbus strikes anti-corruption deal with France, UK, US
3Budget 2020 must solve these 4 issues for small businesses, startups in EV space to curb pollution