Yes Bank Q1 profit rises 30.5% on NII growth

The bank’s asset quality remained largely stable in the June quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rising 3 bps q-o-q to 1.31% while the net NPAs were down 5 bps sequentially to 0.59%. (Reuters)

Yes Bank on Thursday reported a 30.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in its standalone net profit for the June quarter of FY19 to Rs 1,260 crore on the back of a 22.7% growth in the net interest income (NII) to Rs 2,219 crore. NII is the difference between interest earned and interest expended by a bank.

Net interest margin (NIM) — a key indicator of a bank’s profitability fell 10 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 3.3%. Provisions at the private sector lender more than doubled to `626 crore on a y-o-y basis, owing to mark-to-market (MTM) losses on investments.

The bank’s asset quality remained largely stable in the June quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loans rising 3 bps q-o-q to 1.31% while the net NPAs were down 5 bps sequentially to 0.59%.

The bank has a residual exposure to one of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) list 1 accounts amounting to `23.4 crore. In addition, the private lender has a total exposure of `654.7 crore spread across seven of the total NCLT list 2 accounts.

Rana Kapoor, managing director & chief executive officer, Yes Bank, confirmed that the bank has received the regulators’ approval to foray into the mutual funds space. “The bank has received the approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to commence its mutual fund business which will complement and further augment bank’s retail liabilities and wealth management product offerings,” Kapoor said in a press release.

The bank’s total advances grew 53.4% y-o-y to `2.14 lakh crore in Q1FY19. The share of advances to corporates fell 50 bps y-o-y now constituting 67.6% and a 50 bps increase in the advances to retail and business banking which totaled to 32.4%.

Deposits with the bank grew 42% y-o-y to `2.13 lakh crore.

Its current account savings account (CASA) ratio stood at 35.1% in the June quarter, down 170 bps y-o-y. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio under the Basel III norms stood at 17.3% in Q1FY19.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 3.6% to close at `369.60 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.