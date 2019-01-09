Yes Bank finalises potential MD, CEO candidates; to submit names to RBI on January 10

By: | Updated: January 9, 2019 5:07 PM

Yes Bank on Wednesday said that the bank has finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD and CEO.

Yes Bank, Yes Bank chairman, rana kapoor, RBI, Ashok Chawla, brahm dutt, business news in hindiYes Bank on Wednesday said that the bank has finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD and CEO. (Reuters)

Yes Bank on Wednesday said that the bank has finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD and CEO. An application would be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10 this year seeking approval for the appointment of the same, the private lender said in a regulatory filing.

“The  Board of  Directors of  the Bank at its meeting held on January 09, 2019  have finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD & CEO. As mandated under the extant RBI norms, the Bank’s Board will submit an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 10, 2019, seeking approval for the appointment of the new MD & CEO of YES BANK,” the bank said.

The board had earlier met on December 13 when it had appointed the new Chairman. The private lender has then said that a search and selection committee had shortlisted external and internal candidates, with whom it would engage before finalising its recommendations.

“The final recommendation will be submitted to the RBI by the board of directors after their next meeting scheduled on January 9, 2019,” YES Bank had then said.

