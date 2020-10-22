  • MORE MARKET STATS

Yediyurappa invites Dalmia, Bharti Enterprises to invest in Karnataka

October 22, 2020 11:46 PM

Participating virtually in the Seventh National Forum of Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Yediyurappa spoke to Puneet Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group and Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, encouraging them to invest in the state, a government press release said.

He said that Dalmia group intends to invest about Rs 2,000 crores in the proposed cement plant in Kalaburagi.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday showcased his state as investor friendly with easier land procurement and labour compliances and invited corporate houses Dalmia Group and Bharti Enterprises to invest in it.

“Measures have been taken to make land procurement and labour compliances easier. We have ensured that any approved project can start the next day without waiting for any downstream approvals by suitable amendments to Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act,” the CM was quoted as saying.

He also explained the important features of the new industry policy with a special emphasis on making the state an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors. During the discussion, Mittal expressed his company’s interest in setting up telecom components manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Dalmia said Karnataka has been an integral part of Dalmia Group as the company has invested about Rs 15,000 crore in the cement business in the state. He said that Dalmia group intends to invest about Rs 2,000 crores in the proposed cement plant in Kalaburagi.

