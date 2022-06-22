Xpressbees offers same-day delivery service to D2C brands

Logistics unicorn Xpressbees on Thursday extended its same-day and next-day delivery platform to D2C brands. Xpressbees has opened the service to 1,000-plus cities and towns.

The Xpressbees platform has till now exclusively served large e-commerce companies. It would enable brands to service orders from their own website, orders from marketplaces, and any B2B orders received from its offline franchisees or B2B distributors from the same stock pool.

Amitava Saha, founder, Xpressbees, said this would open opportunities for established brands looking to expand their online presence and upcoming D2C brands trying to grow their customer base. They would get a combination of inventory management combined with last-mile logistics, Saha said.

After e-commerce purchases, these brands, especially smaller D2C ones, find fulfillment with speed and accuracy difficult as they do not have a network of warehouses, Saha said. Air freight has also become expensive and was not viable. The way ahead would be to move to distributed inventory based on multiple data points, insights into consumer buying and predictive analytics of consumer demand.

Consumers buy from large e-commerce companies because their platforms bring predictability and consumers want speed of delivery across all product segments. That is what the Xpressbees platform would be offering, Saha said.

This would enable smaller brands to grow while the Xpressbees platform helped them increase delivery speed significantly while keeping the costs low, Saha said.