Xpressbees expands operations, opens centre in Bengaluru

Xpressbees, a logistics startup that turned unicorn in May this year, has expanded operations and opened its engineering centre in Bengaluru.

Xpressbees had raised $300 million in funding for automation and expanding its network. As part of these plans, the company announced the opening of its centre in Bengaluru with a capacity of 600 seats.

The first engineering centre with a capacity for 1,000 peopleis is situated in Pune, where the company is headquartered.

Amitava Saha, founder, Xpressbees, said, “Bengaluru was the ideal place to build on their technology expertise in the logistics space. This would give the company access to larger talent pools and be in line with its strategy to provide the talent pool access to multiple locations, he said.

The new centre would attract IT talent and bring in specialised competencies.

Xpressbees is currently

present across 3,000 cities, serving over 20,000 pin codes and delivers over 1.5 million packages per day.

Xpressbees now has over 100 hubs across India, 10 lakh sq ft plus warehouse capacity and operates across 52 airports in the country.

In addition to the e-commerce, Xpressbees is working on becoming a full-service logistics organisation and adding 3PL, B2B Xpress and cross-border operations.