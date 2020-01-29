Xiaomi, Realme in a twitter war; OnePlus ex-manager joins too

Of the five best selling phone brands in India, four are Chinese viz Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers are known to comment on each other, especially on Twitter for some time now. On being called a “copy-cat brand,” Madhav Sheth, Realme’s CEO took the twitter to address “a real innovative brand and market leader won’t behave like that” and said that it is not expected from a company like Xiaomi which is currently leading the Indian market in smartphone manufacturing. He also said, “Basic dignity and ethics should be maintained no matter how insecure you are of your competitor’s growth.” This came as a revert to an earlier tweet by Xiaomi officials who blamed the company for being a “copy-cat brand.”

To this, C Manmohan, General Manager of Xiaomi’s independent brand Poco responded in his tweet, “Hilarious! A real CopyCat brand that copied almost everything is giving lecture. Instead of advice, maybe try to think of some original ideas to stop declining sales. Why should anyone be worried about a brand that declined 50% last quarter.” It is not the first time Xiaomi has tweeted about Realme being a brand that copied everything. Earlier, Xiaomi boss Manu Kumar Jain in the first week of January mocked the Realme’s ad and the way the company pushes it.

Amid this, OnePlus’ former product manager Szymon Kopeć, too tweeted blaming Poco’s new smartphone X2 for imitating OnePlus. He tweeted, “OnePlus was all about Fast, so that was F1’s tagline too. Now OnePlus is about Fast and Smooth, and guess what? Also, OnePlus uses “Fast AF” for its camera tagline for years. But then, “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” Meanwhile, Xiaomi still holds the biggest market share in India’s smartphone market. Of the five best selling phone brands in India, four are Chinese viz Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo. These four brands combined dominate over 60 per cent of the smartphone market in India.