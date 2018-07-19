XA-339 STEALTH-2: Bring your music to life

The XA 339 Stealth-2 speaker is designed for easy connectivity with mobile phones, laptops and tablets. (Techguru arena)

Old habits die hard. Headphones – on the ear on in-ear – might be widely popular among those who enjoy listening to music on-the-go, however there are many among us who like listening to music on conventional music systems that are firmly placed on the sideboard or any other permanent place in our living areas. Xander Audios, a fast-growing brand in home entertainment systems segment, is trying to attract this precise audience with its new offering, XA-339 Stealth-2. This is a speaker that will rock the party and it retails for an affordable Rs 9,999, we take a look at some of its features.

The XA 339 Stealth-2 speaker is designed for easy connectivity with mobile phones, laptops and tablets. It can connect to mobile phones and other devices using Bluetooth, USB, SD Card, and Aux port. It has very minimal controls as well. Especially designed for Indian consumers, Stealth speakers work on an SMPS solution instead of a standard transformer. This makes the speakers compatible to handle a wide spectrum of voltage and its fluctuation.

Additionally, the speaker comes with Bass Reflex technology. In technical terms, a bass reflex system (also known as a ported, vented box or reflex port) is a type of speaker enclosure that uses a port (hole) or vent cut into the cabinet and a section of tubing or pipe affixed to the port. This port enables the sound from the rear side of the diaphragm to increase the efficiency of the system at low frequencies as compared to a typical closed box speaker or an infinite baffle mounting.

Moving forward, the XA 339 Stealth-2 speaker offers seamless connectivity to all mobile devices and music players with Bluetooth and FM, and super heavy “Dragon Bass”. The best part is that the speaker can also connect to FM radio and can be easily attached to any TV or gaming console using standard Aux wires to enhance the sound quality.

My takeaway: The XA 339 Stealth-2 speaker looks attractive, is not very costly and can really push some serious volume. What is also impressive is that the sound does not distort at higher volumes. Overall, an impressive, well-built speaker that performs pretty well.