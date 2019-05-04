X1 Racing League to start in October

On Friday, India\u2019s top international car racers Armaan Ebrahim (29) and Aditya Patel (30) joined hands to start a custom-made two-seater sports car racing league in India. Called the Xtreme1 Racing League, or X1 Racing League, it will be held in a mix of track and street circuits, and will begin in October this year. The league will include eight city-based franchise teams, each comprising of two cars and four drivers. Federation backed The X1 Racing League is sanctioned by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the governing body of motor sport in the country. It has entered into a commercial rights partnership with FMSCI, granting exclusive rights including sponsorship, broadcasting, advertising, IP, franchising and new league rights, amongst others, exclusively for city-based four-wheeled racing events and\/or competitions in league format. Top drivers in the fray \u201cTalks are on to rope in well-known race drivers including former Formula One, Formula E, Indy 500, Le Mans and NASCAR drivers to the X1 Racing League,\u201d the founders said in a statement. Also, taking a step towards inclusion of women in motor sport in India and pushing the theme of gender neutrality in sports, female drivers will race along with male drivers in this first-of-its-kind format. Boost for youngsters The league \u201caims to discover India\u2019s next racing superstar by providing equal opportunities to rookies and national champions through a platform where they compete with the best in the world,\u201d the founders added. League season Races will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. Each race will be of 45 minutes duration and there will be three races per day. Greater Noida\u2019s Buddh International Circuit and Chennai\u2019s MMRT are the track venues, and street races will be announced by the founders soon. Franchise teams The league will comprise of eight city-based franchises and \u201care in extensive discussions with many prospects,\u201d the founders said.