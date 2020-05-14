  • MORE MARKET STATS

WTO chief steps down before term expires for personal reason

By:
Published: May 14, 2020 10:15:15 PM

Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on August 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from US President Donald Trump.

Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on August 31. (Reuters)

The head of the World Trade Organisation says he will leave his post a year before his term expires, an unprecedented mid-term resignation at the WTO that he called a ‘personal decision’. Roberto Azevedo, a former diplomat from Brazil, said he will step down on August 31, cutting short a seven-year tenure marked in recent years by intense pressure from US President Donald Trump, who accused the Geneva-based trade body of an anti-US bias and other complaints.

