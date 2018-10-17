Wow air Diwali offer: Book US, Canada flights for as low as Rs 13,499; check routes, other details

Wow air operates services between Iceland, Europe and North America. (Image: Wow Air )

Wow air Diwali offer: Iceland’s long-haul budget airline Wow air has announced a special discount offer on select international destinations (US and Canada) offering flight tickets for as low as Rs 13,499. The ‘Happy Diwali’ offer from the airline is applicable for one-way booking period: October 16 to November 7, 2018, the airline website said. The offer is available for travel between December 6, 2018 to January 31, 2019. The fare will be available to passengers booking their tickets online through the WOW air website.

The airline website says: “WOW STOPOVER IN ICELAND GET TWO DESTINATIONS INSTEAD OF ONE AND EXPERIENCE SOMETHING EXTRAORDINARY ON YOUR WAY ACROSS THE ATLANTIC.”

The cheapest flights to the US, UK, Canada and Iceland from New Delhi start from Rs 13, 499, inclusive of all taxes. The flyers can travel from New Delhi to Boston, Montreal, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington DC, Toronto, Reykjavik, Chicago, Los Angeles, St Louis, Pittsburgh via Keflavík International Airport for as low as Rs 13,499.

The low-cost airline operates services between Iceland, Europe and North America. The airline is headquartered in Reykjavík and based at Keflavík International Airport.

Meanwhile, in the month of September this year, Wow air had announced a similar offer selling tickets to select US and Canada for as low as Rs 13,499. Wow air’s Rs 13,499 offer, last time, was valid for travel between December 2018 and March 2019.

“Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America,” PTI quoted Wow Air’s founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen as saying then.

Note: Read the terms and conditions on company website carefully before booking tickets.