WOW Air deals: Book international tickets for as low as Rs 13,499 to United States, Canada

In a bid to woo customers travelling abroad, Iceland-based WOW air is offering flight tickets to the US, Canada via Iceland from New Delhi for as low as Rs 13,499. In a release, the airline said that they will start direct flights from New Delhi to their hub in Iceland’s Reykjavik from December 7. The offer is available for outbound flights from New Delhi to US, Canada and Iceland between December 2018 to March 2019 while the booking period for the tickets is up to September 28, 2018.

The company’s website shows attractively priced tickets at Rs 13,499 to Boston, San Francisco, Reykjavik, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Los Angeles between 7th and 12th December 2018. In January, different dates showed varying prices, and the deal price of Rs 13,499 was observed on January 10th, 15th and 18th between New Delhi and Boston. Similarly, in February too, specific dates including 5th and 6th February showed the deal price at Rs 13,499 for flights flying out of New Delhi to Boston.

Notably, the fare of Rs 13,499 is applicable only for “Wow Basic,” under which a flight ticket and a personal item weighing up to 10 kgs is included. Customers will have to pay more for availing benefits such as carry-on baggage, checked baggage and a standard seat. A Wow Plus ticket, which provides carry-on baggage, checked baggage and a standard seat was seen priced at Rs 21,483 on 19th February.

“This is really all you need: a simple flight ticket that will get you to your destination along with one personal item. You can add anything you want to the ticket, such as a carry-on bag or checked baggage, bigger seat and cancellation protection to name a few, for an additional fee,” the airline explained about WOW Basic.

Confirming the details, airlines founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen said the strong demand for tickets shows the need for affordable travel between India and North America. “Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America,” PTI reported Mogensen as saying.

In a statement released by the airlines, it said, “For Rs 13,499 per person, passengers can visit destinations like Chicago, Orlando, Newark, Detroit, San Francisco, Baltimore, Boston, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Washington DC, St Louis in the US.” The same applies for travel to destinations like Toronto and Montreal in Canada. All the flights will have a layover in Reykjavik.