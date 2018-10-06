Would you like some camel milk? Amul all set to launch ‘deodorised’ camel milk in this city

Amul said it will be deodorising camel milk to eliminate volatile odours from it. (Image: IE)

How would you like some camel milk? It may not be a common knowledge but camel milk is highly beneficial for human beings, and Indian dairy cooperative Amul is all set to sell it, soon. Amul has decided to go ahead with a trial run of packed 500 ml of camel milk around Diwali and launch it by December in Ahmedabad, The Indian Express reported.

The decision to launch packed camel milk came a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about its benefits during his visit to Gujarat to e-inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,100 crore. He said that in Gujarat, camel milk is sold at double price than cow milk.

Amul told the national daily that the dairy company will be deodorising the milk to eliminate volatile odours from it. Amul said experiments in this regard are expected to be carried. It will be the first time when camel milk will be marketed and sold in packed form.

“One of our milk cooperative unions is expected to finish constructing a new camel milk-processing unit in Kutch in December 2018,” R S Sodhi, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) told The Indian Express.

Gujarat will have camel milk processing unit near Bhuj with a daily capacity to process 20,000 litres of camel milk. Presently, Amul is using camel milk from Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union to produce chocolates.