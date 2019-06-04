Would work at reviving industries to create jobs, says Arvind Ganpat Sawant

Published: June 4, 2019 2:27:06 PM

Union Minister Arvind Ganpat Sawant Tuesday took charge of the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Ministry and said he would work at reviving certain industries with a view to create more jobs.

Union Minister Arvind Ganpat Sawant Tuesday took charge of the Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Ministry and said he would work at reviving certain industries with a view to create more jobs. He said that there is a need to promote the growth of industries in India as they need support and certain improvements. There are few challenges in front of the country such as issues related to farmers and unemployment, he told reporters here.

“My focus will be on creating jobs,” he added. Sawant, 68, is from Shiv Sena, an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a part of the National Democratic Alliance. He won 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai South.

In the previous Narendra Modi-led government, Shiv Sena leader Anant Geete was handling this portfolio. He lost the 2019 elections from the Raigad Lok Sabha seat.

