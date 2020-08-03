Worst may be over! India Inc getting back on its feet, slowly

As India ushers in Unlock 3.0, most economic indicators are either flat or showing slight signs of improvement.

Given business activity was almost at a standstill due to the lockdown in the three months to June, expectations from India Inc were tempered. Sure enough, revenues and profits for the quarter plunged, with several top-rung firms posting losses. Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Interglobe Aviation were among those that bore the brunt of the disruption though some businesses did prove they were resilient. Asian Paints, for instance, turned in a reasonably good performance as did Hindustan Unilever (HUL), reporting a fall in volumes of just 7% year-on-year for the June quarter, against estimates they would be lower by 11-13% y-o-y.

For a clutch of about 350 companies (excluding banks and financials), revenues for Q1FY21 fell 32% y-o-y while profits crashed 62% y-o-y, despite the presence of three IT heavyweights corroborating economists’ forecasts of a big slump in GDP anywhere between 20-40% in this period. At Maruti, for example, net revenues plummeted 79% y-o-y led by an 81% y-o-y decline in volumes. TVS Motors reported a 68% y-o-y drop in revenues, with volumes falling 71% y-o-y.

As India ushers in Unlock 3.0, most economic indicators are either flat or showing slight signs of improvement. Last week, in a good sign, the electricity consumption gap was negative, the first time this has happened since the pandemic started. The number of e-waybills generated increased week-on-week. However, railway freight volumes were down marginally in July after increasing in May and June. Companies, meanwhile are able to mend the supply chain and get more workers back at their jobs. At Larsen & Toubro (L&T) the workforce has increased to within 20% of the company’s peak requirements helping the engineering firm to ramp up execution.

Maruti indicated demand is back to 85-90% of pre-Covid levels. The auto maker is currently producing 4,000 vehicles daily and production could be ramped up to 4,900 vehicles if another shift is added in Gujarat.Consumption of staples and foods has been fairly strong—Britannia turned in a stellar set of numbers—and the bounce-back in purchases of big ticket items, like cars, is encouraging. Companies have managed to rein in costs, wherever possible, to protect their margins. Despite slower volumes which fell 33% y-o-y, ACC’s results beat expectations as the company was able to bring down costs; the costs per tonne fell 7% y-o-y as the lower freight, power and deferment of certain flexible costs more than offset higher fixed costs. Bajaj Auto reported better-than-expected gross margins even as revenues fell 60% y-o-y thanks to an expected plunge in volumes.

A stellar set of numbers from Infosys and a rich $ seven billion deal haul at TCS is evidence, the country’s IT sector will bounce back quickly; the TCS management is confident it can match last December quarter’s rupee revenues in the coming winter quarter. a