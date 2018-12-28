Worst airline in India – Indigo; here’s why parliamentary panel says it’s discourteous

O’Brienm also said that some carriers charged 8-10 times more than the normal fares during the festive season.

Low-budget carrier IndiGo has received dismal marks from the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, Road, Shipping and Aviation for poor customer services, having rude staff and higher charges during the festive season, among other issues. TMC MP Derek O’ Brienm, who heads the panel, said in the latest report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the panel is not happy with the way some private carriers are operating in the country, but it is discourteous the way IndiGo is operating. He added that IndiGo is the worst performing airline for consumers and Air India has the best luggage policy.

”Our committee is very clear that the worst performing airline for consumers is IndiGo. All 30 members agreed on this. IndiGo has not responded despite many complaints. The way they behave with consumers and charge for just one kg or two kg overweight of air baggage…,” O’Brienm said while adding that some carriers charged 8-10 times more than the normal fares during the festive season. The Ministry of Civil Aviation comes under the purview of this parliamentary committee.

“The airline is very rigid, IndiGo even charges for one-two kg overweight, this has not been taken very well and the committee is looking into the matter seriously,” O’Brienm stated.

IndiGo, however, said in a statement that it evaluates complaints and feedback by the customers rigorously and the staff is given regular training to handle situations and make customer experience hasslefree.

While taking note of higher charges by airlines, the panel has suggested to that the charges by airlines should not be more than 50% of the basic fare and tax and fuel surcharge by airline should be refunded to consumers. O’Brienm also added that the national carrier Air India has the best policy for luggage and other private carriers should raise the baggage limit.