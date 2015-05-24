World’s oldest woman turns 116!

The world’s oldest woman has recently celebrated her 116th birthday, revealing that she has no such secret behind this miracle.

Jeralean Talley, who lives in Detroit, Michigan, said that she will celebrate her birthday twice, that is, one at home and one at the church , the Fox News reported.

Daughter Thelma Holloway, who explained that her mother still has a sharp mind, received 116 dollars, i.e. a dollar for every year, at an event before her birthday at a local office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

