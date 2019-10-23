World’s most expensive chocolate in India: Where you can buy this Rs 4.3 lakh Truffle

ITC will sell the 15 piece truffle box for Rs 1 lakh per box. (Representative Image: Bloomberg)

World’s most expensive chocolate has been launched in India for a premium price point of Rs 4.3 lakh per kg. Brought in the country by multinational FMCG conglomerate ITC, the Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire is being sold under the company’s Fabelle range of premium confectionery and the product has also made it to the Guinness World Records, ITC announced on Tuesday. The offering will be encased in a hand-made wooden box and will have 15 truffle pieces each, weighing approximately 15 grams per piece. The made-on-order box of chocolate is retailing for Rs 1 lakh, all taxes included. ITC has said that the luxury offering will be limited edition range and can be purchased from ITC’s Fabelle boutiques in metro cities including Kolkata, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai.

A creation that’s rooted in mysticism and symbolism is all set to create history. Made with most exotic ingredients sourced from all over the world, this creation is ready to launch in India on 22nd October.#DecodeTrinity

Philippe Conticini@Conticini_Team pic.twitter.com/rgcbzCBxdX — Fabelle Chocolates (@Fabelle) October 18, 2019

The chocolate industry in India has been growing at a stellar rate and has witnessed retail value of Rs 15,000 crore, according to the latest data by market research provider, Euromonitor International. According to the same data, the industry is likely to witness a 9.1% CAGR in the coming four years leading up to 2024. In India, Cadbury and Oreo-fame Mondelez International is the market dominator in confectionary sales, followed by Nestle SA and Ferrero. ITC is not yet among the top five chocolate and confectionery retailer in India, according to Euromonitor International data.

“We at Fabelle are extremely happy for setting new benchmarks not just in the Indian luxury chocolate market but also now in the world with achieving the Guinness World Records feat,” Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer, Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC said in a statement on Tuesday. Trinity is “A creation that’s rooted in mysticism and symbolism is all set to create history. Made with most exotic ingredients sourced from all over the world,” ITC said while announcing the new product. The FMCG company roped in Michelin Star Chef, Philippe Conticini for the creation of the chocolate.