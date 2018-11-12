World’s biggest online shopping festival: 5 astounding facts about Jack Ma’s Alibaba Singles Day

The Singles’ Day, also called ‘Double 11’, is China’s as well as the world’s largest online shopping festival that Jack Ma has championed for a decade now. (Reuters)

With billionaire Jack Ma all set to step down as the chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce giant broke all its previous records with over 213.5 billion yuan ($30.7 billion), an increase of 27% from the previous year, through its 24-hours online shopping event known as ‘Singles’ Day’ on Sunday. The Singles’ Day, also called ‘Double 11’, is China’s as well as the world’s largest online shopping festival that Jack Ma has championed for a decade now.

Online shoppers across the world snapped up hot items ranging from iPhones to furniture. It is the company’s final November sale with founder and Chairman Jack Ma at the helm, with Daniel Zhang set to take over as chairman next year.

Here are key five facts about the event:

What is Singles Day about?

This was the 10th iteration of Singles Day event, which kicks off on the midnight of every year on November 11th, that is also Alibaba’s informal holiday for singles since 2009. The online festival runs for 24 hours and offers steep discounts across its e-commerce sites such as Tmall. According to Bloomberg, the online sales event is now the world’s biggest and this year’s total was more than the sale of US shopping holidays Black Friday and Cyber Monday’s totals combined.

New records

Alibaba smashed last year’s Singles Day sales record, clocking over $30.8 billion in the 24-hour shopping event. The gross merchandise value (GMV), a figure that shows sales across the Chinese e-commerce giant’s various shopping platforms, totalled 213.5 billion yuan (or $30.8 billion), easily beating last year’s figure of 168.2 billion yuan in just under 16 hours, up about 27% year-on-year rise. It was, however, lower than, the 39% year-on-year growth recorded in 2017. Alibaba settled roughly $1 billion within the first minute and 25 seconds after midnight, setting a new record. Also, just about an hour in, the sales surpassed $10 billion.

Who all participated this year?

Alibaba hosted a gala, which kicked off on Saturday and went through to the end of the 11:11 event, featuring celebrities that included celebrities such as Allen Iverson, Cirque du Soleil, Miranda Kerr and Mariah Carey. Jack Ma also made an appearance at the media event, marking the start of Singles Day. He, however, did not give any speech. Also, the event was attended by approximately 800 local and foreign journalists, who watched a live-streamed ticker of the sales.

Hot brands

During this year’s event, Alibaba said that it has worked with approximately 180,000 brands across over 200 countries, and shortly before midnight on Sunday it had sent over a billion packages. A large number of sales was registered in the first hour of the 24-hour event, with a huge queue of transactions went through for pre-ordered items. Apple, Nike and Estee Lauder were among the top brands whose transactions crossed over 100 million yuan of GMV.

New retail strategy

The e-commerce giant this year is focusing on a strategy that is called “new retail,” the term coined by Jack Ma, through which the company is targeting to bring together the online segments of its business with the offline. The internet major is joining hands with 52 shopping malls to set up 60 pop-up stores across 12 cities in on the domestic turf.