World’s 10 Richest: After Gautam Adani’s entry, here’s updated list of wealthiest people in the world

There is an update in the list of the world’s richest people. And this update comes in the form of Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani Group, who is now the third richest individual in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The 60-year-old businessman has surpassed Bernard Arnault, the co-founder of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Microsoft’s Bill Gates on the list.

According to the Bloomberg report, this is the first time when an Asian was ranked among the top 3 in their most richest list. “Adani Enterprises, the group’s listed trading house, reported revenue of $5.3 billion in the year to March 31, 2021,” Bloomberg said in its report. With this latest commotion in the list, here are the updated rankings of the world’s top 10 wealthiest individuals in ascending order of net worth:

10. Larry Ellison: The founder of database company Oracle, Ellison has a net worth of $93.3 billion. Oracle reported a revenue of over $40 billion in the year to Ma 31, 2021. “He owns more than 40% of the Austin, Texas-based company as well as a stake in Tesla, a sailing team, the Indian Wells tennis event and real estate, including Hawaii’s Lanai island,” the Bloomberg report read.

9. Steve Ballmer: The former Microsoft CEO has a net worth of $93.7 billion. The sexagenarian remains a shareholder in a Washington-based company Redmond, which makes the Windows operating system, the Xbox game console and Surface tablet computers, as per the Bloomberg report. “Ballmer also owns the L.A. Clippers basketball team,” it further said.

8. Sergey Brin: With a net worth of $95.8 billion, Brin is a co-founder of Alphabet, the holding company that owns Google. “The Mountain View, California-based company was set-up in 1998. It had revenue of $258 billion in 2021. The group’s divisions include Gmail, Android and YouTube,” the Bloomberg said in Brin’s profile.

7. Larry Page: Page is the other co-founder of Alphabet and his net worth, according to the Index, is $100 billion. The 49-year-old’s biggest asset is GOOG US Equity.

6. Warren Buffet: The Berkshire Hathaway chief, Buffet has a net worth of $100 billion. The investment group Hathaway has delivered a 20% compounded annual gain in market value since 1965.

5. Bill Gates: The co-founder of the world’s biggest software making company Microsoft, Gates has amassed a fortune of $117 billion. “The rest of his fortune is managed through closely held Cascade Investment, which has stakes in dozens of publicly traded companies,” the report said.

4. Bernard Arnault: Bernard is the richest person in France with a net worth of $136 billion. He is the chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton. “He controls about half of LVMH, which had revenue of $76 billion in 2021. It sells products including Louis Vuitton leather goods, TAG Heuer watches and Dom Perignon champagne,” Bloomberg wrote in Arnault’s profile.

3. Gautam Adani: The latest entrant in the list, Adani has a net worth of $137 billion. Before setting up the Adani Enterprises, he was a diamond trader in Mumbai. The Adani group “is also India’s largest closely held thermal coal producer and largest coal trader”.

2. Jeff Bezos: The founder of the world’s biggest online retailer – Amazon – has a net worth of $153 billion. “[It] also controls the Whole Foods grocery chain and offers cloud computing and streaming services. Amazon had revenue of $470 billion in 2021,” the report said.

1. Elon Musk: The Tesla chief is on the top of the rankings with a fortune of $251 billion. Musk is also the chief executive of SpaceX, a space rocket manufacturer.