World to get a taste of India’s Thums Up, Maaza, as Coca-Cola to take iconic brands overseas

Global soft-drink manufacturer Coca-Cola will bring the taste of Thums Up and mango-based drink Maaza to the world as the company looks to sell these homegrown brands to other global markets. Coca-Cola “has robust plans to market marquee Coca-Cola India homegrown brands like Thums Up and Mazaa globally in other markets,” the beverage company said in a press release on Monday. Maaza was introduced in the 1970s in India and Coca-Cola had acquired both Maaza and Thums Up from Parle-Bisleri in 1993. Maaza is also sold in some other countries in the Middle East and Africa.

While India has been reeling under a slowdown for over a year now, the country has become the fifth-biggest market by volume for global beverage company Coca-Cola. The soft drink manufacturer sold 1-billion-unit in 2019. Now, India is all set to become one of the top three markets for Coca-Cola soon, the company said. Further, Coca-Cola looks to become a ‘Total Beverage Company with strong local roots’, i.e, it will go hyperlocal and offer beverages to match the evolving preferences of customers.

“India being one of the strategic markets for The Coca-Cola Company, continues to make a strong contribution to TCCC global results, presenting opportunity and growth potential,” Coca-Cola said. The company had set the goal to make India one of its top five markets when James Quincey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Coca-Cola Company, last visited India. Both sparkling and non-sparkling offerings have performed well for the company, Coca-Cola said.

Meanwhile, the company also looks to grow its core brands and new variants for Thums Up, Limca, Fanta, Sprite and Maaza are expected to be rolled out. Coca-Cola has also announced debuting in new beverage categories such as enhanced hydration, nutritious dilutables and beverage-plus at affordable price point.