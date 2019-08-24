World premiere for new Volkswagen

The new presentation will not only be bolder and more colourful, but will also be digitally oriented from the brand logo through to the world of images.

At the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show, the Volkswagen brand is celebrating two world premieres. In addition to the full-electric ID.3, the brand is presenting its new logo and its new brand design to the public under the motto of ‘New Volkswagen’. After the Beetle and the Golf, the ID.3 will usher in a new era for Volkswagen—electric, fully connected and balance sheet carbon-neutral. The company said that the transformation with a reorientation of content and sustainable products, initiated four years ago, is now to become visible with the new brand design.

“The IAA in Frankfurt will be a pivotal moment in the strategic reorientation of the Volkswagen brand. The results of our work will become visible with the ID.3 and the new brand design,” said Ralf Brandstätter, COO of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand, in Wolfsburg, Germany. “We look forward to presenting ‘New Volkswagen’ to the public.”

"The brand's visual language will be very different from that projected by Volkswagen to date," the company said in a statement.