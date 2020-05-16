Working from home? Reliance Jio unveils new prepaid plans to support you

It is a quarterly plan that offers 3 GB of data per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days. This brings the effective cost of 1-GB high-speed data for less than Rs 4, company said.

Reliance Jio on Friday unveiled its new set of plans to cater to the growing broadband requirement of people working from home in light of the Covid-19 outbreak. The company announced another work-from-home plan for prepaid users. It is a quarterly plan that offers 3 GB of data per day for just Rs 999 for 84 days. This brings the effective cost of 1-GB high-speed data for less than Rs 4, company said.

The new plan offers free and unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and landlines. It further offers 3,000 minutes of voice calls from Jio to other mobiles and 100 SMS per day. It offers unlimited high-speed data of 3 GB per day, which thereafter reduces to unlimited at 64 Kbps. In addition, the offer gives users complimentary subscription to JioApps.

“Ever since lockdown, the need of high-speed data has increased, many people have started working from home and also have been looking for more entertainment. Considering the need, Jio came up with this new quarterly Work-from-Home plan,” the company said in a statement.

Earlier, Jio announced a work-from-home annual plan of 2 GB per day offering 33% more value at Rs 2,399. Jio also continues to offer the existing long-term 1.5 GB per day plan of Rs 2,121 with validity of 336 days.

Airtel’s comparable prepaid plans for 84 days validity come in at Rs 598 and Rs 698 denominations. However, they offer lower daily data of 1.5 GB and 2 GB, respectively. In addition, there are 100 SMSes on offer along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls on any network. Idea offers 1.5 GB of data per day with the 84 days’ validity pack and unlimited calls, along with 100 local and national SMSes per day at Rs 599.