Wonder.Legal helps create legal documents quickly and easily

As a country, India has a lot of potential in terms of the legal domain. I believe that we have got a platform that can seamlessly fit into the Indian legal ecosystem,” said Jeremie Eskenazi, founder & CEO, Wonder.Legal, as he announced the entry of his legal start-up in the Indian market. “India is a very important market for us and we are pleased to expand our operations here.”

Wonder.Legal is a leading online legal document creation platform. It was founded in 2014 by Jeremie Eskenazi. The company is based in Paris, France and has legal documents available for 13 countries. “Our online platform allows the users to easily create legal documents on-the-fly,” said Eskenazi, an alumnus of MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). “The online service will now allow Indians to create personalised high-quality legal documents in real-time for a fraction of the hundreds and thousands charged by Indian law firms.”

During his Master of Science programme at MIT, Eskenazi developed a program for locating illegal nuclear testing as a research project. After the completion of his programme, Jeremie joined the private sector to implement the Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Security Protocol. In the year 2003, he began working with the European leader in online sales as the R&D director. After working in the private sector for 5 years, he created Miratech, a user experience (UX) consulting firm in 2005.

Wonder.Legal was inspired by his work on Miratech. Here, he created a platform to assist in generating client proposals. Applying the same sort of idea to Wonder.legal, the platform has expanded to over 13 countries, recently entering India. With 4,00,000 users, Wonder.Legal is driven by an impressive growth rate of 24% month over month. The company anticipates similar growth in India after identifying a gap in the market for easily accessible, affordable and high-quality legal documents. Its worldwide clientele comprises of 50% individuals and 50% businesses.

The Wonder.Legal platform has 30 Indian templates, including templates for a loan agreement, lease agreement and terms & conditions for a website. More documents will be added on an ongoing basis. Documents are priced competitively from Rs 99 to Rs 999, which is substantially less than the prices charged by other legal firms.